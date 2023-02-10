Verdict Revealed in Ohio State Football Rape Case

Two former Ohio State football players were acquitted of charges of raping a then 19-year-old woman in early 2020 by a Franklin County jury Thursday.

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, who were both dismissed from Ohio State after the alleged incident, were found not guilty on all charges: two counts each of rape and one count each of kidnapping, per The Columbus Dispatch. The two broke down in tears and embraced after the jury verdict was read.

Prosecutors argued the woman had gone to Riep’s apartment on Feb. 4, 2020, to hang out before being raped by Wint and Riep. Defense attorneys Dan Sabol and Sam Shamansky contended that the sexual encounter was consensual and the woman regretted it afterward.

The key piece of evidence used in court was a video taken of the alleged victim from Riep’s cellphone. The brief video is visually dark, but captured the sound of the woman saying she’s crying. She then agrees after Riep asks if the sex was consensual.

Per testimony provided by former Ohio State football player and witness Lloyd McFarquhar, players were instructed to gather evidence of consent for sexual encounters. McFarquhar did not testify who, specifically, told the football players to do as such.

Ohio State football team spokesman Jerry Emig initially declined to comment on McFarquhar’s testimony Wednesday. Later that day, he sent The Dispatch a statement via email.

“In general, when the Department of Athletics speaks with student-athletes about consent, we work closely with subject matter experts on campus and follow the university’s well established Non-Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Misconduct Policy,” Emig wrote.

Wint, who spent four seasons at Ohio State (2016-19), said he is “grateful” for the jury’s verdict.

“I’m going to get my life back on track. Get my degree and keep on being a law-abiding citizen,” Wint said.

Riep spent three seasons with the Buckeyes (2017-19). Shamansky said that Riep had his life upended by the false accusation.

“He’s had his life turned on end by a false accusation with evidence that was so lacking in credibility that charges should never have been brought,” Shamansky said.