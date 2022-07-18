Veteran Golf Analyst David Feherty Reportedly Leaving NBC Sports for LIV Golf

Not only are players leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, but announcers as well.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, on-course analyst David Feherty has signed with the Saudi-backed venture for eight-to-10 events per year. No money figures for the acquisition of the 25-year television veteran have been released at this time.

This is a really big get for LIV Golf, who signed former NBC Sports Premier League host Arlo White last month to broadcast its first few events.

Marchard writes that Feherty is known most of all for his “irreverence,” which most people would agree with in one way or another. But he has an endearing kind of irreverence. The jokes he makes while broadcasting are typically funny, or at the very least unique. He does bring some color to the sport of golf, which can obviously become stale – especially on television.

Most of all, he has been one of the closest announcers to Tiger Woods over the years. Even when he had such a stoic demeanor and rough-around-the-edges personality during his prime on the PGA Tour.

David Feherty Joins Other PGA Tour-to-LIV Golf Defectors

Just yesterday, it was reported that Henrik Stenson would be the newest addition to LIV Golf.

The 46-year-old is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, with the most recent title coming in the Wyndham Championship in 2017. Stenson won his first and only major, The Open Championship, in 2016 at Royal Troon. He recorded a final round 63 to outlast fellow LIV Golf member Phil Mickelson.

David Feherty will also have the “privilege” of commenting on the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. The next event is set to take place at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster from July 29-31. That is likely where Feherty will make his debut.