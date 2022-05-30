Veteran NFL Quarterback Matt Ryan Could Make Unique – but Unfortunate – History in 2022

Matt Ryan has been in the NFL for 15 years. With a career that long, he is approaching the all-timers in numerous categories. It could soon mean a dubious record that no other quarterback has ever touched.

So far, Ryan has lost to 29 different franchises. The all-time record by a quarterback is 30, shared by seven players in league history. Having spent his entire career in Atlanta to this point, Ryan has never lost to the Falcons. He also has not lost to the Jaguars or the Raiders, but his new team – the Indianapolis Colts – will have two games against Jacksonville and one at Las Vegas this season.

The seven quarterbacks who have lost to 30 different NFL franchises are all now-retired players: Drew Bledsoe, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Matt Hasselbeck, Jon Kitna, Carson Palmer and Alex Smith. Current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has also lost to 29 different clubs, but Las Vegas only plays one of the teams still on his list – the New Orleans Saints – this year.

Ryan’s NFL Career in the Record Books

Ryan has started 222 career games – which ranks 14th all-time among quarterbacks – and boasts a 120-102 record in those contests. Since being drafted third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft, Ryan has missed only three games over the past 15 seasons. If he starts all 17 games this year with the Colts, he would reach the No. 10 spot at 239, in-between Dan Marino’s 242 and Eli Manning’s 236.

The 37-year-old ranks eighth all-time with 59,735 pass yards and ninth with 367 touchdowns. This season, Ryan could realistically surpass Marino’s 61,361 yards. But Ben Roethlisberger’s 418 touchdowns are a little out of reach for now.

Ryan’s best season came in 2016, when he was voted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. He threw for career-highs of 4,944 yards and 28 touchdowns, compared to only seven interceptions. Ryan led the league with a 117.1 quarterback rating and a 79.6 QBR according to ESPN.

He helped lead the Falcons to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1998, but the result was a heartbreaking one. Atlanta blew a 28-3 second-half lead against New England, with Tom Brady pushing the Patriots to 31 straight points to end the game and a 34-28 overtime victory.

A Super Bowl title this year in Indianapolis seems unlikely, but in a weak AFC South division, Ryan could lead a charge. With reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis should at least have a stout running game to help the veteran quarterback in his first year with the squad.