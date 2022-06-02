Veteran NFL Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Retires, In Talks with Amazon to Join Thursday Night Football

An NFL mainstay for nearly two decades is calling it quits. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick – a 17-year veteran who started for a league-record nine different teams – sent texts to his former teammates this morning that alluded to him retiring.

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick was selected 250th overall by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft. According to Front Office Sports, his $82 million in career on-field earnings are the most of any seventh-round draft pick in NFL history.

In 166 career games – including 147 starts – Fitzpatrick threw for 34,990 yards and 223 touchdowns, compared to 169 interceptions. His best season was in 2015 with the New York Jets, with career-bests of 3,905 pass yards and 31 touchdowns.

Throughout his long career, he was never blessed to be on a great team, with a 59-87-1 record as a starting quarterback. Fitzpatrick stunningly never appeared in a playoff game, coming the closest with the 2015 Jets. However, New York’s 10-6 record fell short of the 11-5 Chiefs and 10-6 Steelers for an AFC Wild Card spot.

The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending hip injury in his first game with the Washington Football Team in 2021. It would end up being his final game in an NFL uniform.

During the playoffs, Fitzpatrick made an appearance at a Buffalo playoff game against New England. He was seen in numerous pictures and videos with the “Bills Mafia,” shirtless in subzero temperatures. His four years with the Bills from 2009-12 mark the longest tenure he had with any NFL team.

Entering a New Phase of His Career

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Fitzpatrick is already in talks with Amazon for a “key role” in the network’s Thursday Night Football presentation.

Amazon will air 15 Thursday Night Football games per year through Prime Video to Amazon customers with a Prime membership. The games will also be televised in the home markets of the teams playing.

Amazon has already put together an all-star announcing crew, with play-by-play legend Al Michaels and longtime college football color analyst Kirk Herbstreit making deals to be in the booth. It is yet to be determined how Fitzpatrick might fit into the network’s plans.