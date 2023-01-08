Victoria Lee, Rising MMA Star With ONE Championship, Dies at 18

Victoria Lee, a rising MMA star with ONE Championship, reportedly passed away in December at the age of 18.

Victoria Lee’s sister and fellow MMA fighter Angela Lee took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news. “On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through,” she explained. “It is incredibly difficult to say this … Our Victoria passed away.”

Lee then stated that Victoria was taken too soon and their family has been completely devastated since her death. “We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same.”

While describing Victoria, Lee stated that she had the most beautiful who ever lived and was the best little sister in the world. “The best daughter, the best granddaughter, and the best godma/aunty to Ava and Alia. We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us.”

Lee goes on to write that each and every little thing reminds her of Victoria. This includes sun rays to sunsets. “You taught us to see the beauty in the simple things. You were our bright light. Our sunshine. And that will never change. You were perfect in every way. The best person I knew. The most beautiful girl, inside and out. We love you Victoria. I love you Sprout. Until the end of time.”

Lee asked for everyone to give their family grace and respect during this difficult time. “And please, check on your loved ones,” she added. “Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”

She did not reveal the cause of the sister’s death.

ONE Champion Takes to Twitter to Honor Victoria Lee Following Her Death

Along with Victoria Lee’s sister, ONE Championship took to Twitter to pay tribute to her the young MMA fighter following the news about her death.

“The ONE Championship team is devastated over the tragic passing of Victoria Lee” the organization stated. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

MMA fans also took to Twitter to share their condolences for Victoria Lee’s loved ones. “This one is tough,” professional flyweight MMA fighter Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat further shared. “Her energy was felt whether you knew her or not. She was destined for greatness. I just pray she knew that before she left us. That she truly was a light.”

A fan then added, “She left too soon, she had a long road to travel. May she rest in the arms of the eternal father. To the family members, I wish you receive divine comfort in this difficult time.”