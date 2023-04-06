Video Appears To Show Collin Morikawa Cheating by Moving Marked Ball at The Masters

Controversy at Augusta. That’s not something heard too frequently during The Masters, but two-time major championship winner Collin Morikawa came under fire for appearing to move his golf ball during Thursday’s opening round.

Video captured Morikawa moving his ball a few inches from his marker on the green at the par-3 sixth. Below is the first clip of the 26-year-old appearing to improve his lie — traditionally a one-stroke penalty:

Fans tuned into Thursday’s coverage had no trouble ripping Morikawa for appearing to cheat after seeing that video. A lot of heroes attempted to catch the PGA Tour star in the act, going as far as tagging The Masters official Twitter account. As if they would have no other way to see the footage.

Context is always important, though.

In a longer video, Morikawa approaches his golf ball and proceeds through his putting routine. before addressing the ball, it rolls back a few inches. Morikawa then acknowledges that his ball moved with his group.

Morikawa marked the spot where his ball rolled and then placed it back in its original location. Here’s the full clip:

Morikawa is permitted to replace his ball at the original spot because it moved without being touched. So, while Twitter was in a bit of an uproar over the initial video, the 26-year-old probably didn’t actually cheat.

Sorry to ruin everyone’s fun on the opening day of The Masters.

Can Collin Morikawa Notch First Win at Augusta?

Collin Morikawa is one of the young guns on the PGA Tour, already winning a pair of major championships by the age of 26. He won the PGA Championship in 2020 and followed it up with a win in the Open Championship in 2021.

Morikawa now looks to add the prestigious green jacket to his collection of accomplishments. His top finish at Augusta National came last season, placing fifth in the tournament. It’s his only top-10 finish in The Masters in his young career.

Morikawa has won five PGA Tour events and four tournaments on the European Tour. Entering this weekend, he ranks as the No. 2 player in the world.

If Morikawa can add a third major title to his resumé, he’ll need just one more to complete the cycle. The U.S. Open is the other championship missing from his collection.

Morikawa was paired with Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris for the first two days at Augusta.