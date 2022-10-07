WATCH: Video of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice Surfaces

Draymond Green’s emotions got the best of him during a recent Golden State Warriors practice. The four-time NBA All-Star punched teammate Jordan Poole at the team’s facility earlier this week. Shortly after the news hit social media of the altercation, video of the incident surfaced.

TMZ Sports located the video of the fight. It appears to have started when Green walked over to Poole. Then, Poole shoves Green, he responds by throwing a haymaker. Teammates intervened to break up the scuffle.

Below is the video shared by TMZ Sports:

TMZ found the video of Draymond Green PUNCHING Jordan Poole 😳😨 pic.twitter.com/1prOleU00Y — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 7, 2022

Green has become the emotional leader of the Warriors, often praised for his hustle and do-whatever-it-takes mentality. He doesn’t back down from anyone. That includes teammates, too.

According to ESPN, Warriors star Klay Thompson says that being on the receiving end of Green’s emotions is a “bylaw” within the organization. The team tends to appreciate the energy he brings to the floor — whether it’s in a game or on the practice floor.

News of the altercation between Poole and Green comes as the NBA season lurks around the corner. The league’s preseason is already underway, with regular season games beginning later this month.

Draymond Green Apologizes for Punching Jordan Poole

Per ESPN, Draymond Green apologized to the team after punching Jordan Poole. Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said a punishment for the forward will be handled “internally.”

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” Myers said. “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. … As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

The fight reportedly happened after the two exchanged words on the practice floor. The two were trash talking each other before Green walked over and got in Poole’s face. That’s when things turned physical.

While it was an ugly moment for the organization, it seems that the Warriors are ready to move forward and put the kerfuffle behind them.