Video Emerges of Heated Team Meeting After Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman Part Ways

Ed Reed will no longer be the head coach of Bethune-Cookman after being unable to come to terms on a new contract. Since the announcement, Reed himself posted a video on his Instagram Live during a team meeting Saturday morning to discuss what at first seemed like a mutual agreement.

“You know I don’t want to leave. Like I told y’all, I want all these recruits, but they’ve got some corrupt people in this world. Some evil people that don’t care about kids like I do. So I wanted y’all to hear the truth from me. I ain’t withdrawing my name! I got the receipts! They’ve got all kinds of stuff going on around here hoarding these buildings with nothing but trash in them.

“Deion [Sanders] was right. And I know I’m right. And they got some people that are snitching to their ass. I walk amongst Judas as Jesus walked with him, and I ain’t have a problem with it because even Jesus prevailed. Whatever God got for you, no man can take.”

Did not have any of this in the Bingo Cards. pic.twitter.com/NRY5zKofdR — Steven J. Gaither (@stevenjgaither) January 21, 2023

Reed previously served as Miami football’s Chief of Staff and senior football advisor over the last three seasons. He took over Bethune-Cookman before the 2022 season where his team finished 2-9.

According to the initial statement released by Reed, the NFL legend revealed he and the school could not come to an agreement on the contract based on the verbal agreement. Reed was previously upset with the lack of usable facilities up to standard at the school.

It’s. a tough pill to swallow if you’re Reed. Getting your first chance at being a head coach ruined by what seems to be front-office politics is something that can’t be helped. All he can do is dust himself off and get back to it. That’s something that Colorado head coach Deion Sanders suggested later on in the Instagram Live.