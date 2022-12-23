VIDEO: Evan Engram Caught on Hot Mic Cursing at Jets Fans

Sometimes, those high-tech microphones and things on the field are too good. Evan Engram got caught on a hot mic in the heat of the moment. The Jacksonville tight end has been on a tear these last few weeks. He was all fired up against the Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Out of Ole Miss, Evan Engram is a very talented tight end. He’s been showing his elite skills in recent weeks. Big yards, touchdowns, and more. It looks like Trevor Lawrence is starting to find a rhythm with his receiver. After a big first down catch, Engram had something to say!

Be warned, this is NSFW and he really lets it go. After pushing some Jets defenders off of him and making the play, he heads over to talk to fans and give them a little flex.

Evan Engram has been a real key to this offense. Not only is he one of Lawerence’s favorite options on offense, but he might be the favorite. With a whole quarter to play, Engram put up more than 100 yards receiving. He’s having a great game with an average of more than 17 yards per catch.

If this keeps going on, the connection between 16 and 17 for the Jags, then the postseason is a real possibility. And if they make it there, anything is possible.

Evan Engram Too Big, Too Strong For Jets

While the Jaguars are not always the most flashy or interesting team, they get it done. They have a tough defense that doesn’t give up easy yards in most games. While that defense has been vulnerable at times, it has real stars like Josh Allen anchoring it down.

This Jags defense was able to do one thing – get Zach Wilson benched again. The BYU standout that was selected second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft is not having a good time in New York. He was given the starting role again after Mike White was injured. And it’s already been taken again.

Even Engram and the offense are too big and strong for this Jets defense. They don’t have an answer for the tight end whatsoever. So, for those that thought the Jags couldn’t handle prime time, think again.