Video shows AAU basketball coaches fighting referee during tournament game

There are times when coaches and parents get too upset during youth sports. In particular, they often get too mad at the referees, who are typically just trying to do their best. That’s exactly what appears to have happened at an AAU basketball game.

In a video posted to Twitter by one of the AAU player’s parents, a coach is seen getting into a fistfight with one of the referees in the game.

You can check that video out, here:

Today at my son’s AAU game at Spookynook. The opposing team coach swung at the ref. Coach was thrown out. pic.twitter.com/pgcT7x0yLS — lynne martin 🏀⚽️ (@martin_lynne) April 29, 2023

The fight took place during the Hoop Group Spring Jam Fest, an AAU tournament in Pennsylvania.

After the coach and referee get into one another’s faces, the coach appears to take a shot at the referee. Not one to take this lying down, the referee responded by escalating the situation and turning the incident into a fistfight.

Once the two were separated, the referee walked off the court and the coach could be heard shouting, “You’re a p*****. I’ll f*** you up.”

According to the Twitter user who posted the video, the coach was later escorted off. His team had to forfeit. However, it’s currently unclear if there will be any further punishment for the AAU coach or the referee.

The opposing team, Loudon Basketball Academy, put out a statement following the game.

“While we were greatly disappointed in the actions of the opposing coach and official during a Team Attack game at the Hoop Group Spring Jam Fest on April 29 at Spooky Nook, we want to thank our coaches for their response in removing players from the court and keeping their focus on their players,” the statement read.

“We appreciate that Hoop Group immediately ended the game, with the opposing team being removed from the tournament.”

Police investigating a high school baseball brawl

A brawl recently broke out at a high school baseball game when a high school player in California taunted the opposing team with a broom. After all, they had swept their opponent.

Check out that brawl, here:

Mayfair vs. Norwalk gets fiesty. pic.twitter.com/AtaZe0HWWJ — Mateo de $eal Beach (@MattmoneyM) April 27, 2023

The video shows a brawl break out in the handshake line between both players and coaches. Throughout the video, parents can also be heard, sometimes calling for their children to do something about the taunt and at other times shouting at other parents and the other team.

Now, the police are investigating the incident.

“An update will be released once the investigation is complete,” the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department told TMZ.

On top of that, the Administration and The California Interscholastic Federation is also gathering information following the incident.