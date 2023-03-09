Video Shows Ex-NBA Star Shawn Kemp’s Alleged Drive-by Shooting Incident

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington. TMZ has obtained video from people who started taping part of the incident after they had already heard some shots fired. In the video, a man in a red vest, presumably Kemp, is seen pulling out a gun and firing a shot at another car.

Police were on the scene pretty soon after that and Kemp retreated to his own car. He then drove away, ditched his gun and then drove over to a policeman and gave himself up. Police even found the gun and eventually arrested Kemp. Here is the full video:

Video of Shawn Kemp incident

The TMZ report also added that witnesses had heard multiple gunshots before pulling their phones out to record.

“Witnesses tell us they heard multiple gunshots before pulling their phones out to record the incident … and claim they saw Kemp drive around the parking lot and ditched his gun in a bush before talking to police,” said TMZ.

The official police report was along those same lines. According to the Tacoma Police Department, an altercation broke out between the occupants of two cars near the Tacoma Mall at 1:58 p.m. Shots were fired, leading to one car fleeing the scene. A gun was recovered, though no injuries were reported. Kemp, 53, was booked in a Pierce County jail at 5:58 p.m. — roughly four hours after the incident.

However, the investigation is still ongoing.

As for why Shawn Kemp fired a gunshot at another car, well, TMZ cites a Fox 13 report that claims Kemp had property stolen from him and the argument broke out when he tried to retrieve his items.

“Sources tell Fox 13 Kemp was attempting to retrieve items he claimed were stolen on Tuesday. And once he tracked down the property Wednesday afternoon, someone opened fire on him first. Kemp claims he was purely acting out of self-defense.”

A messy situation for the former Supersonics star.