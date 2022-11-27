VIDEO: Terrell Owens Appears to Knock Out Man Outside CVS in Los Angeles

Former NFL star Terrell Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles Saturday.

The incident, which took place around 11:30 p.m. at the pharmacy in Inglewood, occurred after the man allegedly harassed patrons inside. TMZ Sports obtained video of the encounter, in which Owens is seen squaring up the fan before sending him to the ground with a few jabs to the face.

Former NFL star Terrell Owens dropped someone that was talking trash outside of a CVS.



🎥 :@TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/Ng2PKHCeqt — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 27, 2022

Owens spoke to TMZ Sports and said he intended to quickly stop by the store to pick up some necessities. He alleges a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him in the store and the two engaged in a friendly conversation. A second man, meanwhile, entered in on the conversation and began heckling the fan who Owens was talking with.

Both men made their way to the sidewalk in front of the store with Owens attempting to play peacemaker, per a witness. A peacemaker he was for a moment, until the heckler took an unprovoked swing at Owens. Though Owens is no trained fighter — as far as we know — you probably still shouldn’t test him.

Unfortunately for the man who provoked him, he found out the hard way.

Terrell Owens is in Great Physical Condition

Though 48 years old, Owens is keeps in great shape. The Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver notably suited up in Fan Controlled Football this season, where he was once agains catching touchdowns. On the heels of Owens saying last year he could still play in the NFL, former receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh recently backed up those statements.

“I would say if a team gave him 15-20 snaps [per game], give him all the third downs and the redzone,” Houshmandzadeh said. “He could do it.”