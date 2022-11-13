Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Makes Absolutely Insane Catch on 4th and Long, NFL Fans Are in Disbelief

The catch of the 2022 NFL season belongs to Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and third-year veteran made one of the most ridiculous snags you’ll ever see in a game.

Facing a 4th-and-long situation against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Kirk Cousins looked for his favorite target to make a play. Jefferson high-pointed the football with one hand and maintained possession while falling to the turf.

He did it all with a defender draped all over him. There are no words to describe the play, other than it’s already being discussed as the catch of the year:

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE SEASONpic.twitter.com/G23TseP1hE — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 13, 2022

NFL fans tuned into Sunday’s game were absolutely stunned.

“Holy s—,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, “GOD IN HEAVEN.”

This will be a play seen on the highlight reels for the remainder of the season.

Justin Jefferson Absolutely Torches Buffalo Bills

Justin Jefferson had no trouble finding the holes in Buffalo’s defense on Sunday. The veteran receiver caught eight passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, including a long of 46.

Sunday’s performance catapulted Jefferson over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He entered the contest with 867 yards and three touchdowns on 59 receptions.

As good as he’s been all season long, it will be Jefferson’s performance against Buffalo, and that ridiculous catch in particular, that fans remember most.

“Justin Jefferson did what?? the greatest catch in NFL history!!! Game on the line, 4th and 18, wow!” one individual wrote on Twitter.

“Ok. Wrap it up,” another NFL fan wrote. “This is the catch of the year. Justin Jefferson. WOW.”

There are still several weeks remaining in the NFL regular season. We doubt, however, that we see another catch as good as what we saw Jefferson record on Sunday.