Vikings Complete Greatest Comeback in NFL History Against Colts, Social Media Explodes

NFL history has been made. Despite trailing the Indianapolis Colts 33-0 at halftime on Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings scratched and clawed their way to a 39-36 win in overtime. It’s the largest comeback victory in the history of the league.

Dalvin Cook scored on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 2:15 to play, making the score 36-34 in favor of the Colts. The Vikings then converted on a two-point conversion, thanks to a completion from Cousins to T.J. Hockenson.

In overtime, the game appeared to be heading for a tie but the Vikings did just enough to get into field goal range. Greg Joseph then knocked down a 40-yard field goal attempt to lift Minnesota to the improbable win.

The largest comeback in NFL history is 32 points, done by the Bills against the Oilers in the 1992 Wild Card round. That is the only 30-point comeback in NFL history.



Social media had plenty to say about Minnesota’s incredible comeback.

“Most impressive part of the Vikings comeback was they were playing the Colts and the Refs,” said NFL analyst Robert Griffin III. Another added, “Matt Ryan’s legacy is over.”

A Twitter user chimed in, “This is the real Minnesota miracle.”

Fans Furious Over Officiating in Colts-Vikings Game

Before fans became enamored with the Vikings’ massive comeback victory, there was quite a bit of griping about the officiating. Many thought Minnesota was playing both the Colts and the referees.

“STOP BLOWING LIVE PLAYS DEAD!!” one Twitter user wrote. “WHAT A JOKE.”

Another individual on social media wrote, “

“Chandon Sullivan wants the refs to meet him in the parking lot after the game. The unsportsmanlike conduct call is salt in the wound there. The officiating this season has been horrendous.”

Without question, this was one of the most intriguing games of the NFL season for a lot of reasons.