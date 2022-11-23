Vikings Fans React to News Tyler Hubbard Will Perform During Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Minnesota Vikings (8-2) fans had high hopes ahead of the reveal of the halftime performer for their Thanksgiving home showdown against the New England Patriots (6-4). Collectively the Minnesota faithful felt let down by the news that Tyler Hubbard will take the stage at midfield of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hubbard, one-half of country music group Florida Georgia Line, will perform solo, the Vikings announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Excited to have @tylerhubbard performing at halftime Thursday night of #NEvsMIN! pic.twitter.com/7jKuexFbhd — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 22, 2022

“Who?” one Vikings fan asked, a common thread among responses.

Hubbard apparently hasn’t made it big time yet in Minnesota. Many fans first assumed he was arriving to provide insurance to the Vikings’ banged up tight end room when Minnesota revealed the news.

“I don’t know who Tyler Hubbard is, but I thought he was a practice squad tight end signing at first glance,” one fan wrote.

But alas, a fan familiar with the 35-year-old filled everyone in that “Tyler Reed Hubbard is an American singer-songwriter, and musician, best known as a former member of the Nashville-based duo Florida Georgia Line.”

Unbeknownst to Vikings fans, Hubbard is a Grammy-nominated artist and three-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winner alongside Brian Kelley in Florida Georgia Line. Fans, however, remain unexcited about the selection.

“I was optimistic we would bounce back this week and beat the Pats, but with that vibe, we will lose for sure,” a fan tweeted.

Tyler Hubbard Hits the Big Stage as Solo Performer

Nonetheless, it is a big stage for Hubbard — one of his first as a solo artist. Hubbard, who announced in February that he and Kelley would be “taking a break,” is enjoying success as a solo performer. His current single “5 Foot 9” is making a big impact on country radio and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart just three days ago.

“5 Foot 9” is one of the tracks from his album Dancin’ in the Country, which will release in January 2023. Hubbard recently discussed the release of his first solo album with Billboard.

”We’ve been releasing new music throughout this summer,” Hubbard said. ”And now I’m so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project. These songs have been waiting to be heard! Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans, as I get ready to go on tour. I can’t wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist.”