vikings-head-coach-thinks-teams-are-intentionally-trying-to-knock-justin-jefferson-out-of-games

Another Minnesota Vikings game, another illegal hit on Justin Jefferson. Head coach Kevin O’Connell thinks it is deliberate. It sounds an awful lot like the Sean Payton scandal with the Saints. Whatever is going on, O’Connell has had enough.

During the Vikings’ comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts, Justin Jefferson took a nasty hit from Stephon Gilmore. It drew an unnecessary roughness penalty and it was another in a string of hits that have drawn flags in recent weeks.

“I think it’s about the fifth or sixth week in a row he took a type of hit that drew a flag,” the coach said, according to NBC Sports. “Clearly, there’s an emphasis on the teams we’re playing that some of those hits, they don’t just seem to be by accident at times.”

This is the hit Justin Jefferson took.

Kevin O'Connell on this hit on Justin Jefferson:



"I think it was about the fifth or sixth week in a row he took a type of hit that drew a flag. Clearly there's an emphasis (from) the teams we're playing that, some of those hits, they don't just seem to be by accident at times." pic.twitter.com/Sgbdz2XKdB — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 19, 2022

The NFL has put an emphasis on concussions and player health this season. These types of hits can happen by accident, but after so many, O’Connell doesn’t think it’s a coincidence. While Jefferson came out of the game, he was able to post ridiculous numbers in the comeback effort.

Justin Jefferson Helps Vikings Earn Largest NFL Comeback in History

That Saturday game between the Colts and Vikings ended up being one of the history books. Justin Jefferson was able to put up an impressive stat line with 12 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown, and sank my fantasy playoff hopes in the process.

With all of the weapons that Kirk Cousins has at his disposal, he just had to throw the ball up it seemed. He ended up throwing the ball 54 times and went for 460 yards. Being down 33-0 at one point, the Vikings were getting laughed at all over the country. Then they did the unthinkable.

The Colts don’t have a lot to be proud of this season. However, it looked like they were going to get the upset win over Minnesota. Then the collapse came. An overtime field goal sent the Vikings over the Colts and to an 11-3 record.

Next on the schedule for Justin Jefferson and the Vikings is the New York Giants in a Christmas Eve showdown. Hopefully, he doesn’t take another illegal hit this week.