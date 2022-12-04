Vikings RB Alexander Mattison’s Twerking TD Celebration Has NFL Fans Sounding Off

The Minnesota Vikings bested the New York Jets today to improve their record to 10-2 on the year. The Vikings truly may be the cardiac kids of the NFL as they survive another thriller. However, backup running back Alexander Mattison may have stolen the show after going viral for his twerking touchdown celebration.

In the second quarter of the game, Minnesota had the ball at New York’s 11-yard line. On first down, Kirk Cousins handed the ball off to Mattison, who burst through the line and scooted around defenders to score a touchdown.

But the real party started after the score.

Mattison stops to look at the crowd for a split second before dropping the ball and walking toward his teammates. However, as he was walking back, he stops and starts grabbing his hamstring, falling down to the ground. It appears as though he may be having a cramp.

However, while he’s on the ground, his true intentions are revealed. He gets on all fours and starts twerking, to the bewilderment of many of the opposing players around. It does seem like all of his Vikings fans were enjoying the celebration.

You can check out Alexander Mattison’s touchdown celebration below.

The Alexander Mattison TD celebration tho 😂😂 #skol pic.twitter.com/qVMYPI8LLg — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) December 4, 2022

Fans seemed pretty split in their reactions to the celebration, as some thought it was hilarious, while others acted repulsed.

“Mattison’s TD celebration was pretty hilarious to be honest,” one fan wrote.

“That Alex Mattison celebration wtf,” another wrote, adding some laughing emojis.

Fans Seem Split in Reactions to Alexander Mattison’s Touchdown Celebration

Another person seemed disappointed by the running back’s form on his twerking. “Alex Mattison cannot throw it back sadly.”

However, there were plenty of fans who weren’t loving the celebration.

“Alex Mattison faking the hamstring injury on the TD celebration <<<,” one remarked.

“#vikings mattison worst celebration of all time,” another person wrote.

One Vikings account instead focused on the touchdown that put Minnesota up 17-3. The Vikes went on to win the game 27-22.

“BEST RB2 IN THE LEAGUE,” one Vikings fan account declared.

Mattison played college football at Boise State before being drafted by the Vikings in the third round, 102nd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He made his NFL debut in the 2019 regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He had nine carries for 49 yards in that 28–12 victory. In Week 3 against the Oakland Raiders, Mattison rushed for his first career rushing touchdown as the Vikings won 34–14. Overall, he finished his rookie season with 462 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

On October 11, 2020, during Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, Mattison finished with 20 carries for 112 rushing yards. However, the Vikings barely lost by a score of 26–27. Dalvin Cook was injured in the game, which allowed Mattison to reach his first 100-yard rushing game as a pro.

He still serves as the backup to Dalvin Cook and has compiled over 1500 rushing yards in his career.