Vin Scully, Legendary MLB and Los Angeles Dodgers Broadcaster, Dead at 94

Vin Scully, the iconic voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at age 94. The Dodgers announced the news on Tuesday night, August 2.

Born in the Bronx, New York, Vin Scully began calling Dodgers games in 1950. Throughout his career, he broadcast 25 World Series and 12 MLB All-Star games. The Baseball Hall of Fame later inducted Vin Scully in 1982.

Dodgers president & CEO Stan Kasten issued a statement announcing the news. “We have lost an icon. Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian.”

Kasten continued, “He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed.”

Scully’s wife of 47 years, Sandi, passed away in 2020. He is survived by his children, Kevin, Erin and Catherine.

Vin Scully’s Legendary Career

Vin Scully will forever be remembered as one of the greatest broadcasters, and Dodgers, of all time. He called The Masters, tennis tournaments, and NFL games throughout his career, in addition to his work as the voice of the Dodgers.

Scully’s mellifluous voice was the soundtrack to summer and Dodger baseball for countless generations from when he got his start in 1950, to his retirement in 2016. He was the voice of countless iconic moments in sports history, from Hank Aaron’s 715th home run to Kirk Gibson’s game-winning home run in the 1988 World Series.

He called his final game in San Francisco on October 2, 2016. Following the final out, he said, “I have said enough for a lifetime. And for the last time, I wish you all a very pleasant good afternoon.”