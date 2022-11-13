Vin Scully’s $15 Million Estate Reportedly Gets Buyer

Vin Scully’s home has reportedly found a buyer. TMZ Sports reported that the estate of the late MLB broadcaster and sports icon is in the process of being sold.

Scully’s home, located in Hidden Hills, hit the market last month. TMZ Sports reports that an offer was accepted on Wednesday for the $15 million mansion. The deal is not yet finalized.

The home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It sits on two acres of land and includes a pool, spa, putting green, chef’s kitchen, game room, wet bar and outdoor kitchen.

Scully died in August at the age of 94. He’s one of the legendary broadcasters in sports history.

Dodgers Release Video Honoring Vin Scully

Vin Sculley became one of the most iconic voices in the MLB over his decades-long career. He called a number of memorable games, appeared in films and served as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers. His impact as a broadcaster could not be measured.

Following the sad news of his passing, the Dodgers organization released an incredible video to honor the sports legend. The video provided replayed highlights from Scully’s incredible career.

We'll miss our time together, Vin. You will never be forgotten. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6ouMrox9R8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2022

Scully started calling Dodgers games in 1950 and worked until his retirement in 2016. He was behind the microphone for nearly 70 years before stepping away from the job.

He broadcast 25 World Series and 12 MLB All-Star games during his impressive career. In 1982, Scully earned induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ron Howard Remembers Vin Scully

Several sports figures and celebrities offered words of sympathy following Vin Scully’s death in August. Among those was actor Ron Howard.

Howard, a known Dodgers fan, reflected on the impact Scully had on him as a child.

“His broadcasts gave me my love of baseball and also an insight into the human experience through the human interest stories he told about the game and the players on the field. RIP Vin Scully,” Howard wrote on Twitter.