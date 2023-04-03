Vince McMahon Sports Wild New Mustache, Dyed Hair and WWE Fans Had Jokes

Gigantic news involving WWE swept the weekend, but Vince McMahon’s unexpected mustache may take the cake as the biggest story.

WrestleMania 39 took place over Saturday and Sunday, and there are a host of enthralling storylines set to follow. Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Cody Rhodes in controversial fashion, but that’s far from all that happened over the weekend.

Endeavor — the parent company of the UFC — purchased UFC, and news hit the air waves Sunday afternoon. The sale became official on Monday. Although he’s dealt with a litany of legal troubles over the last year, McMahon was there to oversee it all, front and center on CNBC earlier Monday morning, as well.

But what caught everyone’s attention wasn’t the news of the sale. No, McMahon rocking a mustache sent fans everywhere into a tizzy. Check out some of the reactions below.

This mustache is wild on Vince McMahon.

CNBC with the exclusive interview on the merger between #WWE & #UFC pic.twitter.com/yMQj4xMb1Y — Logan Sherrill (@LoganSherrillTV) April 3, 2023

Vince McMahon’s mustache is the heel of this Merger with Endeavor storyline. pic.twitter.com/3lwysd9Z5G — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 3, 2023

Vince McMahon's mustache needs to be outlawed in at least 50 states. — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) April 3, 2023

Vince McMahon sneaking around #WrestleMania with a mustache trying to be incognito…. pic.twitter.com/gTTzPv7VXj — 🦇 𝕋𝕦𝕔𝕜 🦇 (@Tuck__Talks) April 2, 2023

As you can see, it’s a shocking new look for the WWE bossman. While he didn’t get in the ring at this year’s event, he’s still making some headlines.

We don’t expect to see Vince McMahon on RAW or SmackDown anytime soon, but his mustache will continue to be a talking point until he wishes it the best in its future endeavors.

More on Vince McMahon, WWE WrestleMania 39

Moreover, Vince McMahon must be elated with how WWE WrestleMania 39 turned out.

The consensus is it was one of the best WrestleMania events in recent memory. The entire show felt like a big deal, and the pace was brisk and refreshing. You can’t say that about every WrestleMania over the last decade.

Awesome matches took place, and the world was even treated to a Snoop Dogg improv that will be talked about for generations. It doesn’t get better than that.

Next year’s iteration — WrestleMania 40 — will take place in Philadelphia. Time will tell if the move with Endeavor changes anything, but it’s obvious the WWE has the right formula moving forward.