We had some MLB excitement on Sunday! A collision at home plate resulted in a benches-clearing brawl between the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.

Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz collided with Sox catcher Seby Zavala at the plate during Sunday’s game. After Zavala made the tag and recorded the out, he appeared to say something while Cruz remained on the ground, suffering from an injury.

Pittsburgh first baseman Carlos Santana didn’t care for Zavala’s antics, resulting in the benches-clearing brawl. Below is video from Sunday’s contest and the play at the plate that sparked the fight.

Benches cleared in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/CBiJzLciX6 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 9, 2023

Cruz did slide awkwardly into home plate, so perhaps Zavala thought there were some ill intentions. Either way, Santana didn’t care the catcher’s trash talk after the play.

“Cruz wasn’t trying to hit Zavala on purpose,” Santana told MLB.com. “It was a quick play. Everything was fast. I don’t like how (Zavala) screamed at (Cruz) when he got hurt. For me, I had to support my teammate.”

Nothing much came from the fight that unfolded during Sunday’s contest. No punches were thrown and any sort of physical altercation was shut down immediately. Peacemakers from both sides were able to break up the scuffle pretty quickly. It still provided some excitement during the game.

The Pirates defeated the White Sox on Sunday in a low-scoring 1-0 contest.

Pirates SS Oneil Cruz Out for Months After Collision vs. White Sox

Pittsburgh suffered a big loss because of Sunday’s play at the plate. Shortstop Oneil Cruz will miss significant time after fracturing his left ankle during the slide and collision.

Per the team, Cruz underwent surgery on the injury and will miss four months. It’s a huge blow for the Pirates early in the season.

“Oneil Cruz had surgery last evening at Allegheny General Hospital by Dr. Greg Altman and Dr. Darren Frank” the team said in a statement. “The surgery stabilized the fractured fibula and addressed the injury to the syndesmosis. We anticipate a return to action in 4 months.”

Cruz entered Sunday’s game against Chicago with a .267/.378/.400 batting line. He’s recorded six walks with just eight strikeouts. Cruz also has one home run and batted in four runs.

Per CBS, the Pirates will look to Rodolfo Castro or Tucupita Marcano to replace Cruz at shortstop during his absence.

Cruz made his MLB debut in 2021. He’s spent his first three seasons in the league with the Pirates.