Virginia Tech Coaches Got Stuck in an Elevator, Delaying the Second Half

If Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is any indication, we’re in for a wild ride this year. On Thursday night, Chris Jefferson became synonymous with the now-infamous “puke six”. The poor Purdue safety lost his lunch on the sideline after an incredible 72-yard interception return for a touchdown.

To his embarrassment, Jefferson made major headlines with his prayer to the porcelain god. Just one night later, however, he got a small reprieve, thanks to yet another unbelievable fiasco.

On Friday, the Old Dominion Monarchs were hosting Virginia Tech for the opening game of their respective seasons. In the first half of the game, the Monarchs were already wowing the audience with a 10-7 lead over the Hokies. And things only got worse for VT from there.

Virginia Tech Coaches Get Trapped in an Elevator

The start of the second half was then delayed because a group of Virginia Tech’s assistant coaches got trapped in an elevator on their way to the press box. The turn of events was so beyond belief that the ESPNU broadcaster had to assure his audience that he wasn’t joking when he explained the reason for the unexpected break in action.

“We’re holding the game, I’ve just been told… This is real… Because some of the opposing coaches are stuck in the elevator,” he said. “So the coaches that would have to get up here to the press box to watch the game at the press level, which some coaches like to do, are apparently stuck in the elevator.”

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion is delayed because coaches are stuck in an elevator. pic.twitter.com/MBWxcsdASb — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2022

The delay lasted an excruciating 15 minutes. But eventually, the assistant coaches escaped the elevator and the game resumed. The damage was already done, however. And for the rest of the game, the focus was on the Virginia Tech coaches and the broken elevator.

Social Media Responds to ODU-VT Elevator Fiasco

Unsurprisingly, social media absolutely exploded with laughter upon learning of the Virginia Tech coaches’ hilarious predicament. “SOMEBODY GO SAVE BRENT PRY! The Virginia Tech, Old Dominion game is being delayed because some Hokies coaches are stuck in an elevator! College Football is back baby!” one user wrote.

“This is almost like a Super Bowl Halftime. Except instead of Mariah Carey or Bruno Mars, it’s Virginia Tech assistant coaches stuck in an elevator,” another joked. “How did Virginia Tech go from feared fringe ACC contender to a punchline and having its coaches get stuck in an opposing stadium’s elevator?” added a third.

Old Dominion facility manager when he sees Virginia Tech coaches getting into a broken elevator pic.twitter.com/gqpE3shnDy — PropSwap (@PropSwap) September 3, 2022

So, this is all pretty embarrassing for Virginia Tech, right? It’s not their fault that the elevator broke, but that didn’t stop the relentless online heckling. Well…the nightmare of a night wasn’t over for VT yet.

After a rough first half and an unfortunate fight with an elevator, Virginia Tech ultimately lost to the Group of Five school to kick off their season. It’s hard to argue that fumbling a win in a cupcake game isn’t even more mortifying than being stuck in an elevator for a quarter of an hour.