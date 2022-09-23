WATCH: Virginia Tech Fan Flips Off ESPN’s Cameras … Then Immediately Regrets It

Have you ever done anything you immediately regret? Probably not, right? Those of you who answered that question with a “yes,” probably understand just how one Virginia Tech fan feels following his unfortunate decision Thursday night.

Virginia Tech hosted West Virginia in a rivalry game on Thursday night at Lane Stadium. At the end of the third quarter, the Hokies trailed the Mountaineers 16-10 and ESPN‘s cameras provided a live look into the stands for fan reaction.

That’s when one fan decided to give the camera double-middle fingers — for whatever reason. He might’ve thought it was a good idea in the moment, but he immediately regretted his actions … and it was obvious while on camera.

I mean, have you ever seen someone have a change of emotion that quickly?

The regret this dude felt as soon as he threw up the double bird is priceless. #VirginiaTech #HokieNation pic.twitter.com/u6Yjb9EPrT — Alex Robinson (@arob_inson) September 23, 2022

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the worst part of the night for that Virginia Tech fan. Though they were competitive through three quarters Thursday, the Hokies fell off a cliff in the final 15 minutes.

West Virginia scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and cruised to a 33-10 victory. With the loss, Virginia Tech dropped to 2-2 on the year.

Immediate regret and a loss on the football field. That Virginia Tech fan had one hell of a Thursday night.

Speaking of Regret …

No matter how badly the young Virginia Tech fan felt about giving the cameras the double bird, he’s probably not experiencing nearly the amount of regret as one Utah student.

A female student at the University of Utah was arrested after threatening to detonate a nuclear reactor of the Utes lost to San Diego State last week. She was booked into the Salt Lake City jail and being investigated for terrorism threats, per KSL.

Authorities said that the student had knowledge of the school’s nuclear reactor, takes class in the same building and knows where it’s located. It’s still unclear how authorities gained knowledge of the threat.

Suddenly, the double-middle fingers don’t seem so bad, do they?