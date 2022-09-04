Virginia Tech Investigating After Items Stolen from Lockers During Loss at Old Dominion

Brent Pry’s first week as a head coach in college football‘s regular season couldn’t have gone any worse. Not only did Virginia Tech lose to in-state foe Old Dominion Friday night, the Hokies’ lockers were reportedly robbed during the game.

Talk about going home empty-handed.

Virginia Tech released a statement Saturday morning, indicating it is investigating the situation. The team traveled to Norfolk to play its season opener against the Monarchs.

“The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night,” the statement read, per ESPN. “The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment.”

The school did not release further details on the situation. It’s unclear what items went missing, only that theft occurred at some point during the contest.

Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech 20-17 on Friday night.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion had Plenty of Headlines

While Hokies fans entered the season with a lot of optimism about a new chapter under Brent Pry, Friday night proved to be a disaster … in multiple ways. Not only did Virginia Tech lose to an in-state Group of Five squad, but multiple non-football incidents stole the show.

Sorry, no pun intented.

Trailing 10-7 at halftime, Virginia Tech’s coaches got stuck in an elevator on their return to the press box for the second half. The issue caused a delay before the two teams finally took the field to start the third quarter.

Then, after Old Dominion secured the 20-17 victory, fans stormed the field. Frustrated after the game, Virginia Tech tight end Connor Blumrick flattened a fan who got a little too close, resulting in some backlash.

Old Dominion upsets Virginia Tech! Watch the Virginia Tech player punch the ODU fan. ⁦@95KeepPounding⁩ ⁦@TBoneWFNZ⁩ pic.twitter.com/rQ1nFGBFO5 — Snowman (@B__Snow) September 3, 2022

Blumrick later apologized for the incident.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to ODU and Hokie Nation for my actions after last night’s game,” Blumrick said. “Following an emotional loss, in trying to get to the locker room safely, there was an incident including contact between myself and a fan, that I regret. This is not an accurate reflection of my character and I am truly sorry to those I have let down including my coaches, teammates and fans.”

That’s quite a night to remem … I mean forget for Pry and the Hokies.