Virginia Tech, Liberty Wear Orange and Blue in Honor of Fallen Virginia Players

Virginia Tech and Liberty took the field Saturday wearing orange and blue — the school colors of Virginia — which is mourning the loss of three football players. The Hokies donned all orange, while the Flames sported all-blues despite being on the road. Each team wore a “Virginia Strong” sticker on the back of their helmets.

In addition, both teams ran onto the field at Lane Stadium carrying a Virginia flag.

“For our Brothers,” Virginia Tech posted on Twitter. “Carrying you with us every step of the way @UVAFootball🤞 HokiesForHoos | #VirginiaStrong.”

The teams are two of many across the nation honoring the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were killed in a shooting Sunday on a bus in an on-campus parking garage. All three were on a class trip to Washington, D.C. to see a play. Fellow Virginia player Mike Hollins was also shot but survived. He remains hospitalized after suffering multiple injuries. Another student sustained injuries and was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Former Virginia walk-on football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is the suspect and was arrested Monday morning. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony. Virginia’s scheduled game against Coastal Carolina Saturday was canceled. The university held a public memorial service on its campus Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Men’s Basketball Wins First Game Since Shooting

Virginia men’s basketball won its first game since the shooting — an 86-79 victory in Las Vegas over Baylor — 2,300 miles away from Charlottesville. Players took the court wearing sweatshirts with the slain players’ names written on the back and “UVA Strong” written on the front.

“Coming to Vegas, though, has been a great escape,” forward Kadin Shedrick said, via ESPN. “I feel so much better getting out of the Charlottesville area because there’s a lot going on there right now. That’s not mentally healthy for anybody to have that around you all the time.

“I felt a lot better the last two days, and I was focused for the whole game. The last 30 seconds, I started to get a little emotional hearing everybody cheer for us. I went back to thinking about them.”