Von Miller Reveals ‘I Was Ready To Come To the Cowboys’ Before Signing Massive Deal with Buffalo Bills

It is no secret that the Buffalo Bills coveted Von Miller as a free agent this offseason. The team signed the 33-year-old defensive star to a six-year, $120 million deal with a $18.5 million signing bonus and $51.5 million guaranteed.

But as a Dallas native, Miller would have entertained a serious offer from his hometown Cowboys. The key word there, however, is “serious.”

In an interview with The Athletic’s Dan Pompei, Miller revealed that Dallas did give him an offer, but it did not come close to what Buffalo put on the table.

The Cowboys almost re-signed outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract. But Gregory instead chose to ink with the Denver Broncos for the same price. Dallas then diverted that exact same offer to Miller, but he turned it down.

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” he shared. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

A hometown discount is one thing, but a $50 million difference is a BIG difference.

The Bills Have Wanted Von Miller in Buffalo for a Long Time

That big offer just shows how much the Bills desired adding Miller to their defense.

On a shelf in Von Miller’s boyhood bedroom sits a ballcap with a blue buffalo and a red stripe. The cap has been there for 11 years. My story on how one of the NFL's best became a Buffalo Bill. https://t.co/8Yo7ZdIrpu — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) July 7, 2022

In the article, Pompei writes that Buffalo actually would have taken Miller with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. But after Cam Newton went to the Carolina Panthers at the top spot, the Broncos selected Miller at second next. The Bills chose defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, who played for the team for seven solid seasons.

During Miller’s visit to Buffalo this offseason, general manager Brandon Beane, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and defensive line coach Eric Washington shared his vision of how he would fit into the team. They think Miller is the missing piece to be able to get past the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

Putting pressure on quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes is paramount, and they are hoping Von Miller can deliver. This year and for the next five, too.