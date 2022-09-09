LOOK: Von Miller’s Wild Haircut Has NFL Fans Losing It

When you’re Von Miller, you can pretty much do anything you want. That apparently applies to what kind haircut he chooses to show off to the world.

Miller, making his Buffalo Bills debut against his former team in the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night, was spotted on the sideline without his helmet on. Fans watching at home were treated to quite the sight — a haircut only a confident Miller could pull off.

Von Miller sporting a new haircut 💈 pic.twitter.com/GtazYrTzds — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2022

Peg game at Cracker Barrel, anyone?

Social media users had their say — because of course they did — and didn’t take it easy on the three-time All-Pro.

Wtf is this Von Miller haircut man. Dude’s got Bill Cipher on the back of his damn head pic.twitter.com/4hrygHOanS — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 9, 2022

Von Miller has the Drew Gooden haircut going on? pic.twitter.com/x1SbBjSiUY — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 9, 2022

Von Miller really got the reverse r9 haircut pic.twitter.com/74T4kyBmcl — Spaghetti_Pizza (@Joe_62662) September 9, 2022

Von Miller creating the worst fucking haircut you've ever seen pic.twitter.com/73060QE9Yn — Turtle (Poison Ivy Simp) (@Sageof6turtles) September 9, 2022

Von Miller Makes Immediate Impact for Buffalo Bills

Haircut notwithstanding, Von Miller is paid to get to the quarterback. Bills general manager Brandon Beane is paying the 33-year-old $120 million over the next six years to do just that. On his first drive in Buffalo blue, Von Miller made an immediate impact — sacking Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

New #Bills LB Von Miller sacks former teammate Matthew Stafford.



First sack of the NFL season.pic.twitter.com/sj8ACxfXtI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 9, 2022

Miller is looking to maintain his place as one of the best edge rushers in the league as he enters his mid thirties. It’s a good start — as he appears to be picking up right where he left off last season. After coming to Los Angeles in a midseason trade from the Denver Broncos, Miller proved he still had plenty left in the tank. In eight games with the Rams, Miller recorded 5.0 sacks and 31 tackles.

In the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Miller was even better. He sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow twice to finish his postseason with 4.0 sacks.