Georgia Football Star Says Bulldogs Not Invited to White House To Celebrate National Championship

Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson said the Bulldogs were not invited to the White House after winning a national championship.

Generally, teams in college or the pros are invited by the sitting president for a celebration of their season in Washington D.C. The president generally gets a jersey from the team, regardless of sport, and has their president number on the back.

In this case, current President Joe Biden would have a No. 46 Georgia jersey. But Brinson tagged Biden on Twitter and said there was no invite for the team.

No invite to the White House is crazy😓@POTUS — WarrenBrinson™️ (@warrenbrinson17) February 20, 2023

“No invite to the White House is crazy (sweat emoji) @POTUS,” Brinson wrote on Twitter.

It’s the second straight year the Bulldogs aren’t going to the White House. Last year, after winning their first title in 40 years, the team wasn’t able to go because of COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, multiple Georgia representatives requested the White House invite the team after the team won its second consecutive title.

The letter — signed by Sen. Jon Ossoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, among others — said the representatives hoped the “repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President.”

Whatever the case, it is mighty strange Brinson and Georgia won’t be at the White House, as per tradition. At least, as of right now.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no college football national champion visited the White House since LSU did so after winning it all during the 2019-20 season.

Stetson Bennett Calls Out Reporter After Winning Second Title

Brinson called out the White House and two-time champion quarterback called out a reporter last month.

Steak Shapiro, a radio host on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, criticized Bennett for being on his phone throughout Georgia’s championship parade on Saturday. He said the QB needed to “show some graciousness and appreciation to the fans that were sitting in the stadium.”

Bennett didn’t allow that to stand, firing back at the radio host.

“cell…?? phone…?? I’m afraid I’m too old to understand the latest technology,” Bennett said in a tweet.

Bennett then clarified that he wasn’t attempting to be disrespectful. Instead, he was playing some music while going through the parade.

For as much grief as Bennett caught during his career in Athens, could anyone actually blame him if he threw a little shade at the fanbase? He made it clear that wasn’t the case during the parade, but it wouldn’t have been unwarranted.

Bennett threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the national championship. He also rushed for 39 yards and two additional touchdowns.