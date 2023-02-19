Washington Capitals Nail ‘Varsity Blues’ Entrance to NHL Stadium Series Game vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The NHL’s Stadium Series is a treat for fans and players alike. And it’s become a space for players on both participating teams to have some fun with things.

The Washington Capitals were no exception with their pregame outfits as they arrived at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Capitals rolled out wearing varsity jackets with their numbers and team logos.

The footballs were a nice touch, too. So are the retro wraparound shades.

Carter-Finley Stadium, the site of the Stadium Series game this year, is also the home for the North Carolina State football team. Thus, the football homage was in order for the Capitals as they rode a yellow school bus to the stadium.

Their opponents, and the home team for the event, the Carolina Hurricanes, had their own get up for Saturday’s contest. The Hurricanes players arrived to the stadium sporting matching golf outfits, complete with tartan newsboy caps.

Hockey Fan Launches Catfish Onto the Ice During Bruins-Predators Game

Predators fans love a good catfish toss. Since 2002, it’s been an oddly common tradition for Nashville fans to toss catfish onto the ice inside Bridgestone Arena. Now, as of Thursday night’s NHL game against Boston, we’ve seen the latest example of the practice.

With the Predators down 4-0 in the second period, you can see a perfectly thrown catfish hit the ice from the corner. It didn’t impact the play but, as a whole, it’s yet again a fairly comical sight.

Perfect form on the catfish throw last night in Nashville pic.twitter.com/sOu515s9eQ — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) February 17, 2023

This ritual has taken on even more life since the Predator’s run to the Stanley Cup Final back in 2017. It’s a hassle to be dealt with on the ice and, for all intents and purposes, not allowed in general. Overall, though, the sport of hockey has some of the most untamed moments in sports and, even in a loss, this hysterical prank native to Music City is just the latest example of that.