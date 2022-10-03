Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson Medically Cleared to Play Weeks After Being Shot Multiple Times

The Washington Commanders (1-3) are set to activate rookie running back Brian Robinson off the non-football injury list just one month after being shot multiple times in his leg.

Doctors medically cleared Robinson to return on Monday. Head coach Ron Rivera said that Robinson will practice Wednesday for the first time since the shooting.

“Hopefully it’s a nice shot in the arm and hopefully we get what we’re expecting to and that it’s another quality running back we’re looking for,” Rivera said, via ESPN. “We have to be smart how we handle him and we have to handle those expectations and handle what he’s going through physically and mentally. It’s a different set of circumstances. I don’t know of any other player I’ve coached that’s had to go through this.”

Washington has 21 days to place Robinson on the active roster or put him on injured reserve. Rivera has not shut the door on Robinson playing in this Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans (2-2). Rivera, however, wants to see how Robinson fares over several days of practice before making a final determination.

Brian Robinson Set to Make Miraculous Recovery

Robinson, 23, was the victim of an attempted carjacking. He was shot in his lower body at around 6 p.m. in Washington D.C. in late August while out getting something to eat. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Robinson underwent successful surgery and was reportedly off crutches a week later.

Robinson was back at practice just two weeks after being shot multiple times. He posted a video to his Instagram where he took part in a few agility drills. He was also seen riding a bike at practice.

Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times two weeks ago and this is how he’s moving right now pic.twitter.com/9doepHMEJ8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 15, 2022

Prior to the incident, Robinson seemed primed to be the Commanders’ starting running back. The 2022 third-round pick out of Alabama impressed during training camp and the preseason. He ran for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown during Washington’s first two preseason games.

The Commanders have struggled to run the ball through four games — in part due to falling behind early in games. Third-year back Antonio Gibson has rushed for 173 yards on 3.26 yards per carry. J.D. McKissic has handled the primary receiving duties out of the backfield, hauling in 19 receptions for 122 yards.

“Anytime you can gain a playmaker, I don’t care how many, four, five, it doesn’t matter. You want as many play makers as possible,” Commanders running backs coach Randy Jordan said. “Having him back, the energy that he brings, is going to be really good for us.”