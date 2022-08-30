Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson Returns To Team Facility Days After Shooting

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson returned to the team facility Tuesday just two days after being shot multiple times.

Robinson was greeted by multiple assistant coaches and head coach Ron Rivera upon entering the facility — Oreo cookies in hand.

We’re all excited to have @BrianR_4 back in the building 💛 pic.twitter.com/xDDbCychdM — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2022

Robinson, 23, was the victim of an attempted carjacking. He was shot in his lower body at around 6 p.m. in Washington D.C. while out getting something to eat. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brian Robinson underwent successful surgery Monday and gave an update on his status shortly thereafter on Instagram.

“Surgery went well! Thanks for all the prayers! God is Great!” Robinson wrote.

Washington Commanders Don’t Rule Out Brian Robinson for 2022 Season

Rivera, who visited with Robinson Sunday night, said Monday that the door isn’t closed on Robinson playing in 2022. He declined to give an exact timeframe but said everything was positive.

“The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well,” Rivera said, via ESPN. “He’s very fortunate. He’s doing well. It will be a matter of time before he’s back out here. There’s no timeline, but everything was very positive. It’s just about the healing process, and once he’s well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we’ll go from there. Everything is positive so far.”

Brian Robinson was expected to star alongside Antonio Gibson in the backfield this season. The 2022 third-round pick out of Alabama impressed during training camp and the preseason. He ran for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown during Washington’s first two preseason games.

Quarterback Carson Wentz called the news “sobering,” and said he was confident Robinson would return.

“[He’s] a lot of fun to be around,” Wentz said. “He’s high energy, great dude. He was coming out of his shell a little bit. I look forward to seeing him back in here hopefully soon and a big smile on his face; I’m sure it’ll come back real quick.”