Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson Says ‘Surgery Went Well’ After Being Shot Multiple Times

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson underwent successful surgery Monday after being shot multiple times in an attempted carjacking the day prior.

Robinson gave an update of his status on Instagram, saying the surgery went well.

“Surgery went well! Thanks for all the prayers! God is Great!” Robinson wrote.

Robinson, 23, was shot in his lower body at around 6 p.m. in Washington D.C. Robinson was out getting something to eat when the incident occurred. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who visited with Robinson Sunday night, said Monday that he is doing well. While he didn’t have an exact timeframe, Rivera declined to rule out Robinson for the entirety of the 2022 season.

“The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well,” Rivera said, via ESPN. “He’s very fortunate. He’s doing well. It will be a matter of time before he’s back out here. There’s no timeline, but everything was very positive. It’s just about the healing process, and once he’s well enough to get on the field, doctors have to clear him and we’ll go from there. Everything is positive so far.”

Teammates Rallying Around Brian Robinson

The 2022 third-round pick out of Alabama has been a standout for Washington this offseason. He was expected to lead the running back room alongside Antonio Gibson after a strong camp and showing in the preseason. He ran for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown during Washington’s first two preseason games. Gibson, meanwhile, was likely to be the team’s primary kick returner.

Quarterback Carson Wentz called the news “sobering.”

“It’s sobering for sure,” Wentz said. “This is real life. Things could have been a lot worse. It takes you away from football real quick. These are real-life issues and we’re not immune to it. “To have moments like that, that are unrelated to football, gives you a sense of reality and makes you understand a much bigger picture and that there are more important things in life.”

Wentz continued, saying he has no doubt Robinson will return.

“[He’s] a lot of fun to be around,” Wentz said. “He’s high energy, great dude. He was coming out of his shell a little bit. I look forward to seeing him back in here hopefully soon and a big smile on his face; I’m sure it’ll come back real quick.”