Washington Commanders Coach Ron Rivera ‘Pretty Confident’ About Team Reaching New Deal with Terry McLaurin

Despite Washington’s wavering quarterback situations over the past three years, wideout Terry McLaurin has been one of the NFL’s best receivers since he came into the league in 2019. McLaurin is skipping the Commanders’ mandatory minicamp this week while hoping to negotiate a new contract with the franchise.

When asked about McLaurin’s lack of attendance, head coach Ron Rivera was confident the two sides would reach an agreement.

“Hopefully it’ll be taken care of in a matter of time. How much time? I don’t know,” he said on Wednesday. “But it is not contentious, I can promise you that much. We’re feeling pretty good and pretty confident that at some point this will get done.”

Rivera also dispelled rumors about the team trading the young, 26-year-old star: “We’re not trading Terry. We believe in who Terry is for us and what he can bring to the table.”

A player who misses all three days of mandatory minicamp can be fined up to $93,085, according to the league’s collective bargaining agreement. That would be small potatoes for McLaurin if he is soon to sign the contract extension he is looking for. The two sides are surely hoping to pen a new deal before training camp starts in July.

Young Star Already One of NFL’s Best

In 46 games, the former Ohio State Buckeye has 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns. He is looking for a deal similar to A.J. Brown, who was traded from the Titans to Philadelphia during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Eagles then welcomed Brown with a four-year, $100 million extension.

Terry McLaurin and Brown were both picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, and McLaurin has more catches (222-to-185) and yards (3,090-to-2,995) since then. Other star wideouts D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel were also selections back in 2019.

While McLaurin has led Washington in receiving each of the past three seasons. He posted 919, 1,118 and 1,053 yards in his first three campaigns, while no other Commander receiver had more than 670 yards in that same span. Tight end Logan Thomas went for 670 in 2020, then missed the majority of 2021 with a torn ACL.