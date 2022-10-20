Washington Commanders Fan Claims His Winning 50/50 Raffle Check Bounced

One lucky Washington Commanders season ticket holder suddenly had it made when he was awarded $14,822 for winning the 50/50 raffle during the team’s Week 1 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But then the fan, Drew Shipley, tried to cash in his earnings. That’s when his glee turned into misery, as the check from the Commanders bounced. Drew told The Team 980 AM in Washington, D.C., Wednesday that the check from the Washington Football Team Charitable Foundation never cleared.

The bounced check created issues for Shipley’s bank account. After he was notified that the check, which arrived last Thursday, had bounced, his account was suddenly in the negative and he was left with a $15 bad check fee.

“Quite maddening,” Shipley told WUSA9, “It took this long to get it, I can’t believe a professional franchise would end up doing something like that. Obviously somebody dropped the ball.”

The Commanders have since stepped up to the plate and righted the wrong.

“We’ve reached out to the fan and sent an electronic payment directly to his account,” a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement. “It was a bank error, and we have reached out to the bank to determine what happened, and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Claims To Have ‘Dirt’ on NFL Owners, Roger Goodell

Commanders owner Dan Snyder was in the news this past week after ESPN reported that he has “dirt” on league owners and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Snyder has claimed that other owners “can’t f—” with him because of the alleged information he has on his peers. Per a former Commanders executive, Snyder “thinks he has enough on [the owners] … He thinks he has stuff on Roger.”

ESPN’s report also indicated that Snyder referred to the NFL as a “mafia,” arguing that the league owners don’t like each other. An anonymous owner declined the allegation, saying, “That’s not true. All the owners hate Dan.”

During the summer, Dan Snyder refused to testify under subpoena as Congress began an investigation into a toxic workplace culture within the Commanders’ organization. In 2020, The Washington Post published a story in which more than 40 women alleged toxic workplace culture. That included sexual misconduct allegations within the organization.

The NFL conducted its own investigation into the matter and fined the organization $10 million.