Washington Commanders Get Blasted on Social Media for ‘Hiding’ Behind Brian Robinson

Just when you think things can’t possibly get any worse for the Washington Commanders, they completely outdo themselves. The organization faces a ton of backlash for a recent statement that appears to use Brian Robinson to deflect recent announcements from the Washington, D.C. Attorney General.

Earlier this week, the D.C. attorney general Karl Racine released a statement saying he would hold an important press conference regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday. The team released a statement, using Robinson’s injuries in an offseason shooting as a shield.

“Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight,” the statement read. “Despite the out-of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to ‘make a major announcement’ related to the organization tomorrow.”

Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was so grateful for all of it.



Robinson was shot multiple times in August during an attempted car-jacking. He sustained multiple wounds but did not suffer from any life-threatening injuries. Miraculously, he’s been able to play for the Commanders this season.

Robinson, a rookie, has rushed for 219 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries.

Social Media Sounds Off on Washington Commanders

The cowardly nature of Washington’s statement earlier this week sparked outrage on social media. Robinson’s agent, Ryan Williams, was among the first to comment.

“Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class,” he wrote. “And I was so grateful for all of it.

“Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them.”

Former Super Bowl champion and current ESPN analyst Chris Canty was left speechless.

“Wow … literally no words,” he wrote.

One social media user was curious to know who was in charge of releasing the comments.

“Curious who the exact person is in charge of these statements,” the person wrote.

Attorney General Makes Major Statement on Washington Commanders

On Thursday, D.C. attorney general Karl Racine met with reporters to announce he’s filing a civil lawsuit. Named as defendants in the suit are the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Today, we’re filing a consumer protection lawsuit, a civil lawsuit, against Dan Snyder, the Washington Commanders, the National Football League and the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive the residents of the District of Columbia about their investigation into a toxic workplace culture that impacted employees, especially women,” Racine said.

“All of that deception was to protect their profits and their image. With this lawsuit, we’re standing up for D.C. residents who were repeatedly lied to and deceived.”