Washington Commanders Get Torched for Unveiling ‘Statue’ of Sean Taylor That’s Actually Just a Mannequin

Earlier this month, the Washington Commanders made an exciting announcement. The NFL team was preparing to unveil a “permanent memorial” dedicated to the late legend Sean Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his death.

“Sean’s life was tragically cut short but his impact continues to reverberate through our Burgundy & Gold family,” Commanders’ co-owners said via a team press release. “This Sunday (November 27), on the 15th anniversary of his passing, we honor one of our greats and his legacy by unveiling a permanent installation, so his memory is always with us when we take the field on game day.”

The days passed and fans’ excitement grew but when Sunday finally arrived, the elation of Washington Commanders fans across the country turned to outrage. Rather than a true statue, the Sean Taylor memorial is simply a mannequin wearing his jersey.

This is the Sean Taylor "Statue" that they are unveiling today in Washington.



This is simply a mannequin with a ST jersey on.



Washington Commanders Fans Slam Mannequin Memorial

The memorial was unveiled just minutes ago, but the internet is already flooded with comments criticizing what was promised to be a fitting tribute to a team hero. “This is one of the greatest safeties to ever lace it up and Dan Snyder gave him a Hard Rock Hotel display instead of a marble statue wow,” one fan wrote.

“Doing the school project the night before,” another joked. “They borrowed a mannequin from Macy’s and threw a uniform on it. This effort is below half-assing,” added a third.

Many noticed that the Commanders attire the mannequin is wearing doesn’t even match the uniform worn by Sean Taylor. “Truly classy. The Nike jersey, Reebok pants, and Adidas cleats duct taped to a piece of wire really honors his legacy. Get this trash franchise out of here,” one fan fumed.

Some remarked that, technically, the Washington Commanders never promised a “statue,” they deliberately used the term “memorial” instead. For many fans, however, the wording of the announcement is irrelevant. “I just looked at the announcement – just said a Sean Taylor memorial installation, not a statue. Still could’ve been a LITTLE more than just a mannequin,” one fan noted.