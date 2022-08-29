Washington Commanders Issue Statement After Learning RB Brian Robinson was Victim in Shooting

Shortly after learning rookie running back Brian Robinson was the victim of a shooting, the Washington Commanders released a statement. The team posted the comments on social media Sunday night.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson, Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.,” the statement said. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Sunday evening, JP Finlay of NBC Washington and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news involving Robinson. He’s in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported that two bullets struck Robinson in his “lower body.” More details were not provided at the time of the reports.

The Commanders selected Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He just completed his first preseason in the league with Washington. In two preseason appearances, he rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Social Media Shows Support for Brian Robinson

After learning of the scary incident involving Brian Robinson, several on social media showed their support. Many offered thoughts and prayers following the shooting.

Below are just some of the reactions from Sunday night’s scary news:

Robinson came to Washington after spending the past five years at Alabama. He won two national championships with the Crimson Tide and was an All-SEC selection in 2021.

Robinson amassed 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground for the Crimson Tide last fall. He added 296 receiving yards and two additional touchdowns.