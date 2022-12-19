Washington Commanders Make Changes to Sean Taylor Memorial, Issue Statement

The Washington Commanders took a lot of flack from the NFL community when they unveiled a statue of the late great Sean Taylor last month.

Rather than a statue — as had been promoted — the Commanders unveiled more of a mannequin of Taylor instead. The Commanders, however, heard the criticism. And ahead of their Week 15 “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the New York Giants, Washington made a change.

Still no Taylor statue, but an alteration to the mannequin at FedEx Field. Among the changes: a Nike Redskins jersey swapped out for the Reebok one Taylor wore during his playing days. In addition, the team added tape to the face mask, cleats and socks.

The Commanders made changes to the Sean Taylor installation at FedEx Field, as @PeteHaileyNBCS mentioned.



Here’s a before-and-after …



Note the switch to Reebok on the jersey, the taped face mask and cleats, and the socks. pic.twitter.com/ihsGVptn04 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 18, 2022

“We recognize the importance of making the Sean Taylor memorial as authentic as possible to fans’ memories of him, and working with his family, have made some changes and are working with them on some special additions,” the Commanders said in a statement, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “And we will continue to make it better over time as opportunities arise.”

At the time of the announcement, the Commanders said the statue would be to honor Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his death.

“Sean’s life was tragically cut short but his impact continues to reverberate through our Burgundy & Gold family,” the Commanders said in a statement. “This Sunday [November 27], on the 15th anniversary of his passing, we honor one of our greats and his legacy by unveiling a permanent installation, so his memory is always with us when we take the field on game day.”

NFL Fans Chime in On Changes to Sean Taylor Statue

Fans still aren’t impressed.

“The Commanders heard ALL your complaints about the Sean Taylor statue,” one Twitter user wrote. “…and over the course of the last several weeks…used $2.99 worth of athletic tape to make things right.”

Evidently, that athletic tape didn’t do much to appease anyone.

“Wow impressive…. they added tape!” another fan tweeted. “It’s still a DICK’S Sporting Goods store mannequin. Sean Taylor & family deserve better.”