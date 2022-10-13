Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Claims To Have ‘Dirt’ on NFL Owners, Roger Goodell: Report

The Dan Snyder drama continues in the NFL. This time, the Washington Commanders owner is in the news for reportedly having “dirt” on league owners and commissioner Roger Goodell.

According to a report from ESPN, Snyder has claimed that other owners “can’t f—” with him because of the alleged information he has on his peers. Per a former Commanders executive, Snyder “thinks he has enough on (the owners) … He thinks he has stuff on Roger.”

ESPN’s report also indicated that Snyder referred to the NFL as a “mafia,” arguing that the league owners don’t like each other. An anonymous owner declined the allegation, saying, “That’s not true. All the owners hate Dan.”

Snyder isn’t among the most popular owners in the NFL … or in sports. He’s been in the news regularly since taking over the Washington Commanders in 1999.

The latest report out of ESPN won’t help his popularity much, either.

Dan Snyder Refused to Testify in July

During the summer months, Dan Snyder refused to testify under subpoena as Congress began an investigation into a toxic workplace culture within the Washington Commanders organization.

As Snyder avoided the situation, a spokesman for the House Oversight Committee released a statement on the situation.

“(Snyder’s) refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public”, sending an intentional shockwave through the league. While Snyder sits on the hot seat for his truancy, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is next on the docket.”

In 2020, The Washington Post published a story in which more than 40 women alleged toxic workplace culture. That included sexual misconduct allegations within the organization.

The NFL conducted its own investigation into the matter and fined the organization $10 million.