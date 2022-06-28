Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Has Yet To Accept a Subpoena From the U.S. House Oversight Committee

One week after issuing a subpoena, the U.S. House Oversight Committee continues to wait for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to accept it. A spokesperson from the committee released a statement Monday and ESPN obtained the information.

The committee is investigating accusations of Snyder fostering a “toxic work culture” within the organization. Committee chair Carolyn Maloney (D-New York) issued a subpoena for Snyder to be deposed by Congressional investigators last week.

According to ESPN, one of Snyder’s lawyers, Karen Seymour, declined to accept the subpoena. One of Synder’s attorneys declined the opportunity to testify in front of the committee with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Mr. Snyder has not refused to appear for a deposition,” a spokesperson for Snyder told ESPN. “The Committee offered only one date — June 30 — and Mr. Snyder’s attorney is out of the country and unavailable on that date. Mr. Snyder’s lawyer has provided alternative dates to the Committee and looks forward to finding a path forward.”

The committee will continue to push to receive Snyder’s testimony.

“The Committee will not be deterred from obtaining Mr. Snyder’s testimony, and we remain committed to ensuring transparency about the toxic workplace culture at the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s inadequate response,” the committee spokesperson said.

Snyder took over ownership of the Washington Commanders organization in May 1999.

Can Dan Synder Evade the Committee’s Subpoena?

Dave Rapallo, the former Democratic staff director of the House Oversight Committee, told ESPN that Dan Snyder has a few options as next steps. Simply dodging questioning from the committee is not one of those.

Rapallo told ESPN Snyder can comply with the subpoena for deposition or can invoke the Fifth Amendment to protect from self-incrimination. Snyder’s attorney can also file a lawsuit, challenging the subpoena.

The committee has the option to hold Snyder in contempt if he does not accept the subpoena. Rapallo stated the committee can ask the U.S. Marshal’s to serve a subpoena in person.

“Cooperative” is not a word that would properly describe Snyder through this process. He failed to appear at a hearing in mid-June with Goodell, who testified on the NFL’s investigation of the toxic work environment within the Washington Commanders organization.

Snyder failed to testify, despite the committee granting him the opportunity to do so virtually.

NFL Fined Washington For Workplace Misconduct in 2021

The Washington Commanders received a $10 million fine in the summer of 2021 at the conclusion of the NFL’s workplace misconduct investigation. The league’s investigation followed a story from The Washington Post, reporting 15 former employees were sexually harassed while working with the organization.

Roger Goodell told The Washington Post that Snyder is no longer in charge of day-to-day operations with the organization. Those duties now belong to his wife, Tanya.

According to Yahoo, Goodell can recommend the firing “of any owner, shareholder or partner for wrongful conduct.” The commissioner would need support from three-fourths of the NFL’s Executive Committee to proceed with termination.