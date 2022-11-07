Washington Commanders Potential Sale: Here’s How Much the Team Could Cost

It’s a huge deal that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder confirmed this past week that he’s hired a bank to serve as a conduit for a potential sale.

It’s not clear whether Snyder wants to sell all or part of the Washington Commanders. He could want to stay as majority owner, but will allow other minority owners to come on board. Or, this all could be a way for Snyder to raise money for a new stadium. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t believe Snyder is serious about a sale.

However, CBS Sports reported Sunday that there’s growing belief in NFL circles that there will be a change of ownership with the Washington Commanders. The NFL has two different open investigations open on Snyder, the 57-year-old Snyder, who made his riches off of advertising and communications. Snyder, a Maryland native, bought the team, then known as the Redskins, in 1999. Previous owner Jack Kent Cooke had died, leaving the team and stadium for sale.

So if Snyder does, in fact, put the Washington Commanders up for sale, how much would it cost to buy the team? CBS Sports reports that the price probably would be between $5 and $6 billion. That price includes the team and FedEx Field. But the stadium is a tear down. Cooke built it in the mid-1990s as a replacement for aging RFK Stadium. The field opened in 1997 and at one time was the largest in the NFL.

Meanwhile, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapaport said he learned the price was higher. He tweeted: “My understanding is that number could reach $7B with a timeline of the March league meeting if all goes well.”

On the #Commanders possible sale: My understanding is that number could reach $7B with a timeline of the March league meeting if all goes well. https://t.co/qWa4LxE0zy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

The price tag isn’t that out of line for the going rate of NFL teams. This summer, the Waltons, the richest family in the country, became part of the ownership group buying the Denver Broncos. The purchase cost $4.65 billion, which more than doubled the price paid for the Carolina Panthers in 2018. By interests alone, the Broncos ownership group is a diverse bunch of investors. The group inludes Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State, and Lewis Hamilton, the Brit who won seven Formula One championships.

Daniel and Tanya Snyder own the Washington Commanders and may be selling the franchise. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

New stadiums cost in the billions. The ornate SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles home of the Rams and Chargers, cost $5 billion to build. Meanwhile, Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, came in at $1.25 billion.

Several names are being tossed about as potential buyers if the Washington Commanders are, indeed, for sale. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tops the list. He’s already building an NFL relationship, with Amazon securing the TV rights for Thursday Night Football. Byron Allen is another name to watch. If he buys the team, Allen would become the first Black man to become a controlling owner in NFL history.

The NFL is investigating the Washington Commanders on two cases. One involves allegations of sexual assault made by a former team employee. The other concerns financial improprieties on ticket sales and the portion paid to the the league.

Plus, ESPN reported earlier this month that the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia had opened a criminal investigation concerning the financial issues.