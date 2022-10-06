Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Practices for First Time Since Being Shot

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson logged his first practice Wednesday just five weeks after being shot multiple times in his leg.

Per John Keim of ESPN, Robinson performed light tasks such as running in and around dummy bags, taking handoffs and getting some snaps with the scout team.

“It was a beautiful day for me,” Robinson told reporters Wednesday.

Brian Robinson, 23, was the victim of an attempted carjacking. He was shot in his lower body at around 6 p.m. in Washington D.C. in late August while out getting something to eat. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Robinson underwent successful surgery and was reportedly off crutches a week later. Washington activated Robinson off the non-football injury list on Monday.

Washington has 19 days to place Robinson on the active roster or put him on injured reserve. Head coach Ron Rivera has not shut the door on Robinson playing in this Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans (2-2). Rivera, however, wants to see how Robinson fares over several days of practice before making a final determination.

“It was good to have him out there, and he looked solid,” Rivera said. “He’s got a little bit ways to go. Conditioning will be a question, that’s for sure. But his retention, his recall looked pretty good. We did some of the things that he does well. He was out there doing them. It was all promising.”

Brian Robinson Inching Closer Towards NFL Debut

Prior to the shooting, Robinson seemed primed to be the Commanders’ starting running back. The 2022 third-round pick out of Alabama impressed during training camp and the preseason. He ran for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown during Washington’s first two preseason games.

The Commanders have struggled to run the ball through four games — in part due to falling behind early in games. Third-year back Antonio Gibson has rushed for 173 yards on 3.26 yards per carry. J.D. McKissic has handled the primary receiving duties out of the backfield, hauling in 19 receptions for 122 yards.

Robinson said whenever he does return, he hopes to “dominate.”

“My mindset’s not going to change. I expect to dominate as soon as I come back on the field,” Robinson said. “I don’t really want to get too much into what’s in the past. I just plan on moving forward and looking for what’s ahead of us and try to help this team make some progress.”