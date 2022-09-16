Washington Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Returns to Practice 2 Weeks After Shooting

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was back at practice Thursday just two weeks after being shot multiple times.

Robinson posted a video to his Instagram where he took part in a few agility drills. He was also out at practice Wednesday and seen riding a bike.

Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times two weeks ago and this is how he’s moving right now pic.twitter.com/9doepHMEJ8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 15, 2022

Brian Robinson, 23, was the victim of an attempted carjacking. He was shot in his lower body at around 6 p.m. in Washington D.C. while out getting something to eat. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Robinson underwent successful surgery and was reportedly off crutches a week later.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera declined to rule out Robinson for the entire season at the time of the incident. ESPN reported this past Sunday that Robinson has a legit chance to play in Week 5. Robinson is eligible to come off the non-football injury list after the first four games of the season.

“It was good to see him out there. He is progressing very well,” Rivera said Wednesday. “Each week he gets to see the doctors and the trainers. They felt now is a good time to see how he does outside.”

Brian Robinson Battling to Get Back for Commanders

Prior to the incident, Robinson seemed primed to be the Commanders’ starting running back. The 2022 third-round pick out of Alabama impressed during training camp and the preseason. He ran for 57 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown during Washington’s first two preseason games.

In his absence, Antonio Gibson carried the load and helped lead Washington to a 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Gibson took 64% of the snaps, rushing for 58 yards on 14 carries. He was especially effective in the passing game, catching seven passes for 72 yards.