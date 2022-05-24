Washington Commanders Spend $100 Million on 200-Acre Land in Virginia for Possible New Stadium, Development

With a new nickname in tow, the Washington Commanders are looking to secure a new home.

The franchise bought a 200-acre plot of land off I-95 in Woodbridge, Virginia for approximately $100 million. It was completed last week but still needs to go through Prince William County for the deal to officially close. Woodbridge is approximately 35 minutes – 23 miles – southwest of Washington D.C. and 85 minutes – 87 miles – north of Richmond, Virginia.

According to ESPN’s John Keim, the plans for the site include much more than a 60,000-seat domed stadium and practice facility. Aesthetically, the stadium’s roof would be translucent and the façade would change colors.

The team envisions this as the “blueprint” for future NFL stadiums and sites. Other attractions would be included in the plan, such as a 15,000-20,000-seat amphitheater, an indoor music venue, high-end retail shops, bars, restaurants and residential living.

EXCLUSIVE: It's Woodbridge, not Dumfries. Here are the renderings the Commanders have commissioned for their new stadium, headquarters and village…https://t.co/GLqUuUQa1O pic.twitter.com/M6mVZOA9Qv — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 23, 2022

Washington is waiting for the Virginia legislature to create a “Stadium Authority” that would authorize public funds to help Commanders owner Dan Snyder pay for this new development. Under one proposal, he would receive $350 million. At this time, it is not known how much the franchise would spend on its own for the stadium.

According to Forbes, Snyder’s net worth is valued at $4 billion. He bought the team in 1999 for $750 million, borrowing $350 million of that total in the process. The franchise is now worth $4.2 billion.

There are another 65-70 acres at the site that would be purchased if that plan is set in motion.

Smell Ya Later

Washington is hoping to leave FedEx Field – where the team has played since 1997, and has had its share of issues recently – after the current contract expires in 2026. If the Commanders do end up renewing that lease in Landover, Maryland, they would reportedly spend $400 million to develop that area and build a domed stadium.

The team would be open to returning to the District of Columbia where RFK Stadium – where Washington played from 1961-1996 – is currently is. But because it stands on federal land, it would be difficult to clear many governmental hurdles to make that happen.