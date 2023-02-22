Washington Huskies Infielder Suspended After Dubious Ejection for Excessive Home Run Celebration￼

Washington baseball first baseman Will Simpson got ejected from Monday’s game against Santa Clara. The reason still isn’t entirely clear.

After Simpson launched a home run for the Huskies, he jaunted around the bases. And while he certainly celebrated, nothing about his actions after the hit seemed to rise to the level of an ejection.

Take a look and judge for yourself.

Because he was ejected, Simpson will serve a one-game suspension, per NCAA rules. He will miss the game against San Jose State on Thursday for Washington.

Taking a closer look at the video, there are a few things that umpires may have taken exception to. Not tossing the bat aside until he was nearly at first base probably didn’t help Simpson’s cause. Nor would some of his hot dogging while on the basepaths, even if it was good natured and directed to his teammates. Plus he kept it up after crossing home plate.

But even when taken as a whole, it’s difficult to see how anything — or everything — Simpson did was worth an ejection.

New Details Reveal Next Madden NFL Video Game Could Look Very Different in 2024

New details emerged about Madden 24, the latest edition in the video game franchise. The game could undergo drastic changes this year.

Madden 24, set for a summer release per tradition, could be a “make or break” release according to Insider Gaming. This came on the heels of controversy surrounding last year’s release: Madden 23.

A source told Insider Gaming there was a discount planned for players. Those players lost save files or had corrupted files during an EA Sports update.

“The discount being referred to is the 50% discount EA announced for any Madden 23 players that lost their Connected Franchise save due to an update pushed by the team at EA Tiburon causing save files to become corrupted,” Mike Straw wrote. “Those players will also receive an invite to the game’s closed beta.”

Basically, it’s now or never for the franchise and the focus shifted towards the newest edition.

“As far as what fans can expect from Madden 24, things were kept tight-lipped after gameplay updates were leaked for Madden 23,” Straw wrote. “That said, one area the studio is focusing on is the single-player and offline experience.