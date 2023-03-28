Wizards’ Bradley Beal Facing Police Investigation for Incident With Fan Who Lost a Bet

ESPN’s David Purdum reported Tuesday that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal could be facing some legal trouble. Beal is now under police investigation following a postgame incident with a fan in Orlando, Florida.

Last Tuesday, March 21, the Wizards fell to the Orlando Magic on the road in a 122-112 loss. Beal ended the game with 16 points and as he walked off of the court in Amway Center, apparently a fan said to Beal, “You made me lose $1,300, you f—.”

According to the police report, Beal walked up to a friend of the man who made the remark and swatted his hand toward him, knocking the man’s hat off and making contact with his head. The reviewed report also revealed that Beal made comments about how seriously he takes his job, to which the fan apologized.

Bradley Beal Under Investigation

As of Tuesday morning, charges are yet to be filed against Beal, but a complaint has been. The complaint states that “probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery.”

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said the league is aware of the report and is in the process of gathering more information.

Beal’s altercation was centered around the fan’s loss of his sports bet. Sports gambling has become widely popular as of late, legal in 30 states and the District of Columbia. But Florida is not one of those states, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation.

Bradley Beal is currently in his 11th NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Wizards. He’s averaging 23.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game this year, leading Washington to a 33-42 record. The 29-year-old was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. He’s a three-time NBA All-Star who signed a 5-year, $251 million max contract last July.

Beal actually has not played a game since the Orlando fan incident. He’s had an injury-riddled season, missing 25 games due to various injuries. Most recently he’s suffered from knee issues, which have sidelined him for Washington’s last three games. He will not be available for the Wizards’ Tuesday matchup versus the Boston Celtics, as they look to make the final spot in the play-in tournament back three games in the standings with seven games remaining in the regular season.