NBA Star Bradley Beal Sued Over Altercation With Fans at Magic Game

After getting into an altercation with an Orlando Magic fan last month, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is now facing the consequences. According to TMZ Sports, a lawsuit is being filed against Beal by Kyler Briffa who claims to be the fan Beal laid hands on inside Amway Arena on March 21.

Briffa and a friend had courtside seats to the Magic versus Wizards game and eventually made their way to the team tunnel following the game. Briffa’s friend showed displeasure with Beal’s performance after he lost a wager saying to Beal, “You made me lose $1,300, you f—.”

The lawsuit revealed that Beal “stopped, turned around, walked back toward the unsuspecting [Briffa] and without a word, intentionally struck the side of [Briffa’s] head knocking his hat off of his head.”

A Wizards staffer broke up the situation after Beal allegedly attempted to “provoke a physical altercation” and “bully, threaten, intimidate, and humiliate” Briffa.

Briffa is seeking $50,000 in damages, suing Beal for assault, and claiming to suffer from emotional distress and pain and suffering. He is also suing the Wizards organization for negligence.

Wizards’ Bradley Beal Facing Police Investigation for Incident With Fan Who Lost a Bet



ESPN’s David Purdum reported Tuesday that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal could be facing some legal trouble. Beal is now under police investigation following a postgame incident with a fan in Orlando, Florida.

Last Tuesday, March 21, the Wizards fell to the Orlando Magic on the road in a 122-112 loss. Beal ended the game with 16 points and as he walked off of the court in Amway Center, apparently a fan said to Beal, “You made me lose $1,300, you f—.”

According to the police report, Beal walked up to a friend of the man who made the remark and swatted his hand toward him, knocking the man’s hat off and making contact with his head. The reviewed report also revealed that Beal made comments about how seriously he takes his job, to which the fan apologized.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said the league is aware of the report and is in the process of gathering more information.

Beal’s altercation centered around the fan’s loss of his sports bet. Sports gambling has become widely popular as of late, legal in 30 states and the District of Columbia. But Florida is not one of those states, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation.