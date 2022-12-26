Washington’s ‘Hogs’ Suing Commanders, Dan Snyder

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder could soon be facing yet another lawsuit, this time from a group closely associated with the franchise.

Per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, five members of the iconic “Hogs” are suing Snyder and the Commanders. They allege the franchise has attempted to profit off their legacy by “taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity” without paying them.

Plaintiffs of the lawsuit include: Offensive linemen Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Fred Dean and Rick “Doc” Walker, and Hall of Fame fullback John Riggins. Seth Berenzweig, lead attorney for Hogs group, O-Line Entertainment, told Heather McDonough of NBC4 this is not presently a lawsuit. The “Hogs” filed a federal trademark of the name this past summer. They believe it will be issued after the new year.

“Without substantial control and compensation, the original HOGS do not want to be associated with the Commanders under its current ownership,” the group said in a statement, “and management and require that their legacy and brand is protected.”

The “Hogs” earned the moniker in 1982 from then offensive line coach Joe Bugel. The men up front played a pivotal role in Washington winning three Super Bowls from 1982-1991. Other members include: Jeff Bostic, Ray Brown, Jim Lachey, Raleigh McKenzie, Ed Simmons, George Starke, Don Warren, Mark Schlereth and Hall of Famer Russ Grimm.

Commanders Hosting Special Celebration for the ‘Hogs’

The Commanders are planning to host a celebration for the “Hogs” this Sunday at FedEx Field. Washington is preparing to unveil its new mascot at the celebration.

“We are planning a celebration of the greatest offensive line ever to play the game,” the Commanders said. “The HOGS are a key part of our franchise’s history… We want to keep their legacy alive with the next generation of fans. We have been working with the Hogs on this event for six months and look forward to welcoming them and Coach [Joe] Gibbs back.”

Congress, meanwhile, is currently investigating Snyder for the toxic workplace culture created within the organization during his ownership. The NFL, led by attorney Mary Jo White, is investigating Snyder for a second time. An initial investigation yielded a $10 million fine for the organization.

Dan and Tanya Snyder put the Commanders up for sale last month.