WATCH: Alabama Players Troll Texas Fans With Horns Down Gesture After Beating the Longhorns

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was firm in his stance about his team using the horns down gesture after defeating Texas, 20-19, on Saturday.

Saban simply did not want to see his players throwing up the diss towards the Longhorns and their fans.

The Crimson Tide did not listen. Horns down gestures were used. Lots of them, as Alabama made its way down the visitor’s tunnel and into the locker room.

Saban was even caught on a hot mic by Fox after the game yelling at a few players who were using the gesture.

“Don’t do that s—,” Saban said.

Texas Holdin’ Horns Up High After Loss to Alabama

Although Alabama is holdin’ those horns down, the Longhorns and their fanbase are keepin’ ’em raised high. Saturday was nearly a signature moment for the sleeping giant, until it wasn’t. Will Reichard’s 33-yard make with 10 seconds remaining ended Texas’ dream of knocking off the No. 1 team in the country. But it didn’t break the spirits of the Longhorns faithful.

Actor and Texas super fan Matthew McConaughey declared after the loss that the Longhorns are well on their way. A close loss at home to Alabama doesn’t change that.

“We played some great football today,” he tweeted. “A total TEAM effort and true Texas fight – the future of @TexasFootball looks bright – we are on our way- horns up and hearts high #hookem.”

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian agrees, saying after the game that Texas is close to regaining their former glory.

“In the end, that’s the best team in the country,” Sarkisian said of Alabama. “In a weird way, we kind of feel pretty good about ourselves, kind of where we’re at in the state of our program. The great teams find a way. I thought we found a way there to take the lead and I thought we had found a way to win it. So I don’t think we’re that far off.”