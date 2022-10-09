WATCH: Alabama State Head Coach Rejects Deion Sanders’ Postgame Hug During Heated Exchange

Jackson State Tigers (5-0) head football coach Deion Sanders was given the cold shoulder following his team’s 26-12 victory over the Alabama State Hornets (3-3) on Saturday.

Just as the Tigers finished playing spoiler on homecoming day for the Hornets, Deion Sanders made his way out to midfield to shake hands with opposing head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Shake hands they did, but that is where the cordialness stopped. Deion Sanders attempted to hug Robinson Jr., who placed his hand on Sanders’ chest and shrugged him off. Sanders’ shocked face told the entire story.

Here is what happened between Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Xs0gDDjGou — HBCU Sports (@HBCUSports) October 8, 2022

Speaking with the media after the game, Deion Sanders addressed what took place at the 50-yard line.

“My exact words was, ‘Hey man, you had them ready to play. Good game,'” Sanders said, via the Clarion Ledger. “Shook hands and tried to embrace and he pushed off. That was it.”

Eddie Robinson Jr. Explains Shrugging Off Deion Sanders

Robinson, in his first full season as head coach, said that he felt Deion Sanders was disrespectful in the media towards Alabama State’s program leading up to game day.

“I thought there was a lot of disrespect the whole week and so you’re not going to be disrespectful all week in the media,” Robinson said after the game. “We didn’t talk in the pregame I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard-line. He walked through our huddle on our end zone, he came the long way around to get to his side during the pregame, thought that wasn’t classy at all.

“Postgame I’m not going to give you the Obama bro hug, I’m going to shake your hand and go on I’m always going to be respectful and respect the game. … I’m living on the shoulders of the SWAC, he ain’t SWAC, I’m SWAC, so he’s in the conference and doing a great job, can’t knock that. … You’re not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want to bro hug me, shake my hand and get the hell on.”

Jackson State arrived late due to traffic from Birmingham to Montgomery. As a result, the two coaches did not meet on the field prior to kickoff.

“It could be a plethora of things,” Deion Sanders said. “I think he thought he was going to get a win. I don’t know why he would’ve ever thought that. … Secondly he said that I didn’t come to greet him in the center of the field. I don’t know if you understand but we got here very late. So that expedited our whole process of preparation. So then we were in like, ‘let’s go get it.'”